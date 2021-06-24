Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Paz County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 19:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM MST At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Quartzsite, or 27 miles south of Parker, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Quartzsite and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 9 and 29. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 28 and 39. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 98 and 124.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Paz County, AZ
City
Quartzsite, AZ
City
Parker, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central La Paz#Central La Paz County#Doppler#Az Route 72#Az Route 95
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
Spokane, WAPosted by
The Associated Press

Rolling blackouts for parts of US Northwest amid heat wave

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand. The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.