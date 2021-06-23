Could the Seattle Kraken play preseason games in Everett?

The NHL will be getting a 32nd team for the 2021-22 season when the Seattle Kraken make their debut. With the NHL Expansion Draft just a few weeks away, we are going to take a look at what a potential Kraken roster might look like at the end of that expansion draft. Each team with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights (who are exempt from the expansion draft this year) will lose one player unless they make some sort of trade with Seattle and give up additional assets. Though as we saw in the Vegas expansion draft, that might be a foolish approach for some teams.