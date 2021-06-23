Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Could the Seattle Kraken play preseason games in Everett?

By Nick Patterson, Sports, Local Sports, Seattle Sidelines, Silvertips
HeraldNet
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Kraken preseason games in Everett? There’s nothing in the works just yet, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Over the weekend the Seattle Times ran a Kraken mailbag story where readers asked questions about the newest NHL hockey team, which begins play in the fall. One of the questions asked was about where the Kraken would play their preseason games if Climate Pledge Arena isn’t ready to host games by the time the exhibition season starts.

www.heraldnet.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken#Preseason Games#Nhl Hockey#The Seattle Times#Climate Pledge Arena#Whl#Seattle Storm#Silvertips#Comcast Arena#Tampa Bay#The Golden Knights#Western Conference#U S Division#B C Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Expansion Seattle Kraken hire Dave Hakstol as first coach

SEATTLE — (AP) — The Seattle Kraken hired Dave Hakstol on Thursday as head coach of the expansion franchise that will begin play this fall. Seattle will be Hakstol's second head coaching job in the NHL. He coached the Philadelphia Flyers for three-plus seasons from 2015-19 and spent the past two years as a Toronto Maple Leafs assistant.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

New Jersey Devils: 3 Players Seattle Kraken Might Draft

The New Jersey Devils are in a very interesting spot. They are stuck between a rebuild and trying to get better in the present and that has led to some fan frustration. However, there is a really nice foundation being built with kids like Nick Hischier, Jack Hughes, Ty Smith, and Jesper Bratt amongst others. It is going to take a while for it to all gel together but when it does things are going to get fun.
NHLYardbarker

Seattle Kraken mock expansion draft

The NHL will be getting a 32nd team for the 2021-22 season when the Seattle Kraken make their debut. With the NHL Expansion Draft just a few weeks away, we are going to take a look at what a potential Kraken roster might look like at the end of that expansion draft. Each team with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights (who are exempt from the expansion draft this year) will lose one player unless they make some sort of trade with Seattle and give up additional assets. Though as we saw in the Vegas expansion draft, that might be a foolish approach for some teams.
NHLkrakenchronicle.com

Seattle Kraken: J.T. Brown to be TV Color Analyst for the team

J.T. Brown has announced his retirement from play and will be joining the Seattle Kraken. J.T. Brown revealed on Monday that he was officially retiring from the National Hockey League. However, he shared the exciting news to the world that in doing so, he will become the first TV color analyst for the Seattle Kraken this upcoming season. The team had been teasing a huge announcement earlier in the day before Brown revealed to the world his next move. He will be paired with John Forslund, who is set to be the play-by-play commentator for the team.
NHLkrakenchronicle.com

Seattle Kraken should target Dougie Hamilton this summer

The Seattle Kraken should pursue Dougie Hamilton this summer. In just one month, the Seattle Kraken will finally be able to build their team through the Expansion Draft. However, from July 18 to 21, they will also be able to speak with unrestricted free agents. Dougie Hamilton is the perfect candidate for this. With his tenure with the Hurricanes in severe jeopardy, the Kraken should be contacting him.
NHLAwful Announcing

JT Brown retires from NHL, joins Seattle Kraken as team’s first-ever TV game analyst

The Seattle Kraken have their TV broadcast team for their inaugural season. On Monday, seven-year NHL veteran JT Brown announced his retirement from the league at age 30, following it up with the announcement that he’d be joining the Kraken as their first-ever TV game analyst. He’ll work with John Forslund, who the Kraken announced as their first play-by-play broadcaster in January.
NHLgocheckers.com

Checkers Add Seattle Kraken as NHL Affiliate

The NHL’s Seattle Kraken and Florida Panthers today announced that they have entered into a joint agreement to place their prospects in Charlotte for the 2021-22 season. As part of the agreement, the Checkers will simultaneously host players from the Kraken and Panthers organizations. As the Checkers’ primary affiliate, the Panthers will provide the head coach, Geordie Kinnear, while the Kraken will have the opportunity to provide an assistant coach.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Seattle Kraken hire first head coach in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken will officially take part in their first NHL season in 2021-22 and on Thursday, they announced their first-ever head coach. As you can see below, the Kraken have officially named Dave Hakstol as their first head coach in franchise history. Hakstol previously coached the Philadelphia Flyers from...
NHLMyNorthwest.com

NHL analyst: Why Seattle Kraken are ‘in good hands’ with Dave Hakstol

The Seattle Kraken made a big announcement on Thursday, naming former University of North Dakota and Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol as the first head coach in the history of the franchise. After a stellar run in the college ranks, Hakstol was hired by Philadelphia in 2015 and spent three-plus...
NHLYardbarker

Kraken Could Give Athanasiou a Place to Thrive

After a 30-goal season in 2018-19, Los Angeles Kings winger Andreas Athanasiou has struggled to find consistency in the prime of his career. The Seattle Kraken may present a good opportunity for the 26-year-old restricted free agent (RFA) to play top-six minutes and make use of his speed & open-ice creativity.
NHLchatsports.com

Kraken Fodder: Does Nico Sturm make sense for Seattle?

Before the Seattle Kraken gets their pick over the NHL during the expansion draft on July 21, we’ll take a look around the Minnesota Wild roster and determine how and why certain players might be heading west. The Minnesota Wild are going to lose a useful player this summer, but...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Seattle Kraken Announce Head Coach.

The Seattle Kraken and general manager Ron Francis made a huge annoucement on Thursday. Francis revealed the team's first head coach and it will surprise some. The Kraken have chosen former Philadelphia Flyers' head coach and current Toronto Maple Leafs assistant head coach Dave Hakstol. From the press release:. "Dave...
NHLGrand Forks Herald

UND adds to its NHL resume with Dave Hakstol heading to Seattle Kraken

UND has gained notoriety for the number of players it sends to the NHL. After Matt Kiersted, Jacob Bernard-Docker and Shane Pinto made their debuts in March, the official number is up to 107 NHLers from UND. But it's not just players that are carving out spots in the league.
NHLMyNorthwest.com

Dave Hakstol describes his leadership, what drew him to Seattle Kraken

It’s hard to picture the start of the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken. Maybe it’s the disbelief of professional hockey returning to Seattle after so many years, or perhaps because fans are still eagerly awaiting to see which players will make up the team, or maybe it’s just the sweltering June heatwave that has Washington state feeling like October is so far away.
NHLTacoma News Tribune

Seattle Kraken announce temporary AHL affiliation agreement

The Seattle Kraken announced a temporary American Hockey League affiliation agreement on Monday. The Kraken will partner with the Florida Panthers and place eight to 12 players with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. The Checkers will serve as Seattle’s official primary minor league affiliate for the 2021-22 season. “The...
Alaska StateHeraldNet

Everett Merchants play in fabled Midnight Sun Game in Alaska

During the fourth inning of the Everett Merchants’ game against the Alaska Goldpanners on June 21, Everett pitcher Jared Maxfield found himself reluctant to attempt a pickoff move because the sun was shining straight into first baseman Brody Ponti’s eyes. Normally this is nothing unusual in the baseball world. What...