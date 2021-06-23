Could the Seattle Kraken play preseason games in Everett?
Seattle Kraken preseason games in Everett? There’s nothing in the works just yet, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen. Over the weekend the Seattle Times ran a Kraken mailbag story where readers asked questions about the newest NHL hockey team, which begins play in the fall. One of the questions asked was about where the Kraken would play their preseason games if Climate Pledge Arena isn’t ready to host games by the time the exhibition season starts.www.heraldnet.com