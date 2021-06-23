Valerie June Embodies Joy + 80s Style In “Smile” Video

We recently chatted with the effervescent Stef with an “F” of the rock trio, City of the Weak. A rock ‘n’ roll Harley Quinn of sorts, as far as her frenetic energy and unique style, Stef has been at the helm of the highly lauded indie group since 2012. Fiercely independent, City of the Weak have released 2 EPs, a full-length album, and a slew of videos that have amassed a combined two million views. The band is back with a new single and video entitled “United Hate Division,” and they’re ready to tour once again after a long respite from the road.