New York City, NY

Valerie June Embodies Joy + 80s Style In “Smile” Video

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 23, 2021 – Earlier this week, CMT debuted Valerie June’s new video “Smile” on their Times Square billboard in New York City. “Smile” encapsulates the infectious joy and dreamer’s philosophy that drives her singular brand of cosmic roots music. In the new clip, directed by Laura Matula, June rallies an entire diner into a celebratory 80s inspired dance-off, complete with outfits and hairstyles inspired by Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson.

guitargirlmag.com
Entertainment
