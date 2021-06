Summertime and the 4th of July holiday weekend are when a lot of people tend to overindulge in alcohol. It's hot, it's when more friends and family get together and it's also when we get outside to celebrate with fireworks, festivals, and all things 'Merica. Remember, even though we're all excited about the holiday, it's never okay to drink and drive. Make sure that before you start your celebrations that you have a sober driver lined up or a ridesharing app ready to go on your phone. Also, if you're hosting a party, make sure your guests have a sober ride home.