LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas' newest resort stands on some hallowed ground: the Stardust once stood here, and now Resorts World will pick up the baton. “It's been a long time in the works here. It's been a tough year on everybody and we're really excited that things are getting better and we're excited about tomorrow night,” Scott Sibella, Resorts World President, told News 3 Wednesday morning.