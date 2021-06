We moved into our house in October and I’m already ready to sell up 🤣 the two factors for me are that we’ve realised it’s too small for us, and the road we live on is so narrow that it’s near impossible for me to get on/off our driveway if someone is parked opposite it/next to it (something we didn’t really notice much until we actually moved in, stupidly) Very small thing that stresses me out massively.