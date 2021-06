Note: After each session of the Nevada Legislature I review new state laws that will affect our Las Vegas homeowners associations. I have prepared a two-part series for my column to look at each bill for this past legislative session. Today, I will talk about laws affecting dog insurance, construction hours, vehicle towing, fees and water use. Next Sunday, we will cover Senate Bill 186, which will increase HOA administration costs and add more regulations for HOA liens and foreclosures. We also will look at a law that created a task force to look at HOA concerns and board meeting requirements.