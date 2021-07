The majority of people used to think that visiting a new country means purchasing plane tickets, booking a hotel, and several tours around the city. But this approach lets you see only a small part of the country, and you can’t even get acquainted with traditions and customs. But what about walking tours? Do you like to have a walk? If yes, why not start a walking tour to explore a new country? Of course, it requires physical training, and those people who have a sedentary life may consider walking tours difficult enough.