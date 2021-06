TEXARKANA — Harvest Regional Food Bank is asking for volunteers to assist in its annual corn harvest in Foreman, Arkansas. A farmer in Foreman is donating a two-acre donation of corn. Thirty to 40 people of all ages are needed to help from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., July 5, July 6 and July 7, according to Harvest Texarkana.