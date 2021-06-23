COBB SECOND CHANCE DESK OPENS JUNE 25

Earlier this year, Cobb District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced his support of a record restriction help desk. Partners on this project include the Georgia Justice Project, Cobb Circuit Defender Randy Harris, Cobb Solicitor General Barry E. Morgan, and the Cobb Judicial Circuit. The record-restriction help desk will be known as Cobb Second Chance Desk. It will be housed in the Cobb Circuit Defender’s Office. Cobb’s Second Chance Desk will be the first of its kind in Georgia. It will be staffed by GJP attorneys and the Cobb Circuit Defender’s Office. These attorneys will assist eligible individuals with clearing their record as Georgia law allows.