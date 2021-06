The woman who became the subject of a statewide Amber Alert in late May has been bound over for trial on two counts of first degree kidnapping. Katrina Seay, 37, of Rapid City, appeared at a preliminary hearing Tuesday, June 15, in Custer County where evidence was presented before Seventh Circuit Judge Todd Hyronimus alleging she had illegally taken her two children from a Custer daycare May 29 and led law enforcement on a 350-mile chase before being apprehended hours later at a farm north of Mitchell.