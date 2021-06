‘where man and mountain meet’ is a lodge by w design architecture studio in welgevonden game reserve, part of the waterberg biosphere in the limpopo province of south africa, one of the most accessible premier malaria-free wilderness reserves in the country. the reserve is home to the ‘big five’ and over 130 different mammal species and is best known for its fascinating and rare ancient rock formations and layers of sandstone mountain ridges and ravines. this lodge is one of the five new luxury suites in 57 waterberg, an existing private game lodge originally constructed in the 1990s and renovated in 2019 to include an extension, an upgraded main lounge, a new and expanded chef’s kitchen, laundry, and various other ancillary functions.