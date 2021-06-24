Nets star James Harden backs out of commitment to U.S. Olympic team due to hamstring injury
Nets star James Harden has withdrawn from the USA men’s national basketball team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Harden battled a nagging hamstring injury for a large portion of the second half of the Nets’ season and does not want to risk re-injury. He missed 21 regular-season games with a right hamstring strain and aggravated his injury three more times, including in the opening seconds of Game 1 of Brooklyn’s second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.www.gazettextra.com