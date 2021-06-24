Nets star James Harden backs out of commitment to U.S. Olympic team due to hamstring injury

Harden (hamstring) will not play in Tuesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports. The star guard was able to go through a workout Monday afternoon, but his right hamstring, which he re-injured less than a minute into Game 1, still isn't quite ready for game action. With Kyrie Irving (ankle) also sidelined, the Nets will be down to just one of their superstars, Kevin Durant, as they look to avoid dropping a third straight game. In the absence of Harden and Irving, look for Brooklyn to turn to Bruce Brown, Mike James, Landry Shamet and perhaps Tyler Johnson for increased minutes in the backcourt.