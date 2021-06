To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. There are plenty of important steps to develop a custom video streaming software application. The global market for digital movie streaming services is expected to exceed $125 Billion in the next five years. Therefore, there has never been a better time for entertainment-savvy software developers, such as yourself, to get in on the action. This way, you can thrive in a fast-paced, profitable, and rapidly-growing market. Of course, these opportunities enable you to unleash your creativity, build a transferrable expertise, and challenge yourself with a continuous learning curve. To help you get started, read on to learn about how to develop a custom video streaming software application.