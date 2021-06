LA CROSSE, WI – The La Crosse Loggers won their fourth consecutive ballgame in front of 1,645 fans at Copeland Park on Thursday when they topped the visiting Willmar Stingers by a final score of 7-1. The Lumbermen got on the board first when they plated two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Aidan Sweatt (North Florida) doubled home Brandon Fields (South Carolina) who singled earlier in the frame. Just one batter later, Michael Dixon (San Diego) drove home Julian Brock (Lousiana-Lafayette) with a sacrifice fly to put the home team up 2-0.