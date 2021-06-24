Cancel
Tips you should know during Mosquito Awareness Week

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
It's Mosquito Awareness Week and the Southern Nevada Health District is providing some tips.

There was at least one reported case of West Nile Virus in 2020.

For a full list of tips from SNHD visit southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.

