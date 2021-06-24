Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Ford's V10 Shelby Cobra Concept Heading to Auction

By Lewin Day
thedrive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2004 concept car updated the classic Cobra design for the early aughts. The Shelby Cobra is a legendary thing, the brainchild of automotive legend Carroll Shelby. It came about by stuffing powerful Ford V8 engines in a chassis developed from the British AC Ace. These days, the Cobra is one of the most popular kit cars to replicate, as original examples trade for huge sums on the second-hand market. Of course, there is one particularly unique Cobra that stands alone—the Shelby Cobra Concept built by Ford in 2004, which is heading to Mecum Auctions at Monterey Car Week in August, according to CarScoops.

www.thedrive.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carroll Shelby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelby Cobra#Classic Car#British#Ac Ace#Mecum Auctions#Carscoops#Ford Modular#Drivingenthusiast#Product Development#Supercar#Brembo#Ford V10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Custom-Built 1955 GMC COE Heads To Auction

From 1939 to 1959, GMC built a series of medium-duty trucks called cab-over-engine, or COE. Exactly as the name suggests, the cab was located above the engine, as opposed to the modern cab behind the engine layout. This configuration was advantageous in that it allowed the truck to be more aptly maneuvered in tight spaces, docks, alleys, or other confined areas. The cab height gave the driver a more commanding view. As regulations changed for medium and heavy-duty trucks, the GMC COE disappeared.
Posted by
Motorious

1970 Chevelle SS 454 Vs 1965 Pontiac GTO

Many consider the Pontiac GTO to be the first muscle car, meaning it has a special place in their heart. However, the Chevelle is well-loved by many of the same people, making a drag race between a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 and a 1965 Pontiac GTO so interesting. Choosing which one will be victorious might seem like quite the task, so let’s look at the two cars more closely before watching the race.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Henry Ford II's Custom 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Hits Auction With No Reserve

This special-order K-code Mustang would make a great centerpiece for your Ford shrine. But it won't be cheap. Some people feel the urge to collect things owned by the rich and famous, and that's whatever—even people with more money than ideas need to pass the time. If Henry Ford II's custom 1966 Ford Mustang GT K-code convertible appeals to them, though, they may find it harder to come by than an almost worthless NFT. They'll have to compete with hordes of Mustang nerds of all ages, who will love to geek out about all the car's unusual, one-off details.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

The Cheapest Cars Sold at Barrett-Jackson’s No-Reserve Vegas Auction

Who cares about seven-figure sales when you can get these trophies for four figures?. When you think of Barrett-Jackson, you probably think of rare cars worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. That typically includes celebrity cars, which were aplenty at the consignor's Las Vegas event last week. Even Paul Walker's 10-second Toyota Supra from the original Fast & Furious movie made an appearance and sold for an eye-watering $550,000.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Guy Buys Last 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport In The US

Automotive YouTuber itsjusta6 bought the last single cab 2020 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport in the United States, which is really something. Most people want 4 doors on their truck these days, even if it’s a performance model, but being a young single guy he isn’t as concerned about hauling the kids around with his new toy. Shelby actually made 250 of these for the 2020 model year, this being the last one to leave a dealer’s inventory.
NFLfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Raiders Edition Will Be Auctioned Off For Charity

Back in March, the very first 2021 Ford Bronco produced crossed the block at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction, netting a whopping $1.075 million for charity. Now, the first-ever 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands Raiders Edition will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction, also for charity. And though it likely won’t touch VIN 001’s lofty hammer price, we imagine the chance to own a special Ford Bronco will undoubtedly appeal to at least a couple of buyers.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Shelby Cobra GT500 Makes You Stop And Think

We’re unsure what exactly spurred the creation of this digital rendering where the curvaceous shape of a Shelby Cobra was mixed with the looks of a Shelby GT500. At first glance, most enthusiasts who are also purists will say this is definitely gross, an egregious offense against the car gods which ought to be burned to the ground. Maybe that’s the case, but we’re sure at least some people will find this mixing of two legends at least interesting, especially considering no real cars were hurt in the process.
Traffic AccidentsCarscoops

Ford Mustang Does A Burnout, Ends Head-On Into A Pole

It’s a sad day if you’re a Ford Mustang enthusiast as yet another Mustang crash has been caught on camera. We’re not sure where in the U.S. this clip was filmed but it shows the driver of a Mustang getting way too confident with their ability to perform a smoky burnout for onlookers.
Carsgmauthority.com

Twin-Turbo Chevy Chevelle SS Has 800 HP And 22-Inch Wheels: Video

A custom Chevy Chevelle SS is the subject of new video uploaded to the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube – but unlike many of its other featured vehicles, this Chevelle SS puts an emphasis on style over performance. Our reason for saying that lies with this car’s oversized 22-inch wheels. Whereas...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

762-HP Hydrocar With Chevy Engine Comes With Custom-Built Trailer

We’ve covered our fair share of weird and wacky auction pieces, including everything from a 1940 V8-powered snowmobile to Lewis Hamilton’s race-winning 2010 Formula 1 car. However, a recent listing from Barret Jackson features a V8-powered hydrocar with over 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). We wouldn’t fault you if you’re currently...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Bentley Arnage 4x4 With Lexus V8 Looks Ready For War

If you're in the market for a luxury performance SUV, the Volkswagen Group has all the bases covered. Normal folks can buy a Touareg, but if you want to stand out a little more, it also offers the Audi Q8. Finally, high-end customers can choose between the Lamborghini Urus and the Bentley Bentayga. The Bentayga's styling is somewhat divisive, however. What if you want something slightly more elegant but just as capable off-road?
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Chevy Releases More Photos Of 2022 Corvette In Three New Colors

After facing several production holdups, GM has reportedly cut the 2021 Corvette C8 orders earlier as expected. This is of course to make way for the 2022 model year, and Chevrolet is certainly excited about it. In fact, the automaker has already put up a teaser page for the third production year of the first mid-engine 'Vette.
Buying CarsRoad & Track

This 2004 Ford GT Development Prototype Is Being Auctioned on Bring a Trailer

The first-generation Ford GT is an icon of American performance and has become quite the valuable machine in recent years. While it is not unusual to see one of Ford's centennial celebration cars come up for auction, chances are you've never seen one like this. That because this 2004 Ford GT, known as Continuation Prototype 1, is the first running and driving example to have been built by the automaker during development. Now, someone has the chance to take the Ford GT bearing serial number 00004 home with a little help from Bring a Trailer.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970s Cuda Is Packing A Hemi Under The Hood, But Not The One You Might Expect

From the infamous supercharger whine to the insane 707-horsepower figures, the Hellcat engine is one of Mopar’s most recognizable modern creations. As car enthusiasts, these high horsepower Hellcats are a common dream among our fantasies of fast fun. In a time when big V8 engines are being demonized (pun very much intended) Dodge created a monster that spat in the face of its anemic competitors. Accompanying that fantastic engine is yet another Mopar monster made famous for its wicked styling and gigantic engine options. The car in question is, of course, the fan-favorite Plymouth 'Cuda. These insane cars have gained a reputation for being one of the Chrysler family’s greatest creations and now these two engineering legends have combined forces.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

$1-Million Mid Engine Charger Custom Built For Fast 9

It is no secret that Dom Toretto from the Fast Saga favors classic Chargers but in the latest installment, F9, he got a major upgrade that ended up costing Universal Studios a pretty penny. From the very beginning, Dom’s Charger captivated audiences. With its unmistakable stance and an enormous blower...
Buying CarsHot Rod

Cheap Project Cars Under $5,000

Your next hot rod awaits. Which one would you choose?. As the years unfold before our very eyes, it's easy to forget how long ago those automotive memories of youth really are. Remember when just a few hundys would buy a running muscle car that only needed a few tweaks to get back into solid fighting shape? Those days are long gone, and the project cars we craved are getting older, pricier, rarer, and more disheveled. Before long, many project cars will be unrealistic and unobtainable to all but a few folks with stacks of spare cash. How long are you willing to wait to claw back a scrap of your youth?
Pistonheads

Coyote-powered '68 Ford Mustang for sale

It is conceivable that this Ford Mustang might upset you. After all, mint condition examples from 1968 - a sweet spot among first generation cars, if for no other reason than Bullitt - are not exactly thick on the ground, and turfing out the period V8 does rather sacrifice some of the Fastback life force.
Buying CarsTop Speed

This Custom 1956 Pontiac Starchief Makes 900 Horses and Costs $1 Million!

This drop-top, lowrider custom Pontiac Starchief exudes class, luxury, and of course, a lot of power. Restomods are fun and can be called the car’s second innings. While some are resurrecting it in its same avatar, some cars go through a tremendous transformation. This 1956 Pontiac Star Chief belongs to the elite club. Autotopia LA covered this insane restomod by Fusion Motor Company of a ’56 Star Chief that comes with gorgeous looks, a plush interior, and a 900-horsepower engine under the hood. Such builds don’t come cheap and neither is this one. It costs almost a million bucks!
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1930 Cadillac V-16 Convertible Sedan By Murphy Is A Stunning Addition To RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction

This stunning example shows why the V-16 represented Cadillac’s top-of-the-line for the 1930 model year. Development of the V-16 chassis began in the mid 1920’s. Cadillacs goal was to create a more powerful and smoother running engine to put in their top-of-the-line chassis. With custom finished coachwork and an exclusive engine, the V-16 was both expensive and a first in the U.S. Unfortunately, the Great Depression followed by WWII caused the car to be limited to just 11-years of production.