Main Line manor with European flair owned by food industry titan Herb Lotman lists for $3.5M

Tell us about yourself and your company Blendid and how it came to be. My co-founders and I met in our previous roles at Barnes & Noble Nook after my startup was acquired by them. I’ve always been fascinated with the food replicator technology on Star Trek … yes, I’m a self-proclaimed “Trekkie”! My co-founders shared my interest in science fiction and food, and that ultimately brought us together to tinker around with robots in a garage. We wanted to use technology to replicate fresh food recipes and initially started with some Indian snacks like chai and chaat. After some early success, we became fully invested in building a viable prototype and began discovering what the future of food could hold.