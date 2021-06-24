Cancel
Real Estate

Main Line manor with European flair owned by food industry titan Herb Lotman lists for $3.5M

By Kennedy Rose
Philadelphia Business Journal
 5 days ago
The seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom property spans three acres and includes a main house decked out with antiquities, a carriage house and a barn.

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Herb Lotman
