Primary election turnout is historically low—but growing

If historically low voter turnout trends stay constant, the August primary election in Lansing is likely to be decided by a relative handful of residents. Election records show that no more than about 15.5% of registered voters have participated in the off year primary elections for the last 10 years, when no county or statewide elections are on the ballot. That high was reached in 2017, which featured a mayoral race between state Rep. Andy Schor and Lansing City Councilwoman Judi Brown Clarke in the wake of incumbent Virg Bernero’s decision not to run for a fourth term.