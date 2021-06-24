Cancel
Glynn County, GA

Glynn County Police investigate reports of fake cop

By Robert Grant, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
GLYNN, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating at least two reports of a man impersonating a police officer near Touchstone Parkway.

Officers said a man in a dark-colored, or black SUV similar to a Chevy Tahoe, with some writing on the side, is pulling people over with a blue light attached to the dashboard.

According to the reports, the man gave a vague reason for pulling over the drivers, demanded a license, and then took off after a supervisor was requested.

Both incidents happened in the past the fast few days in the early evening hours.

According to a neighbor, Touchstone Parkway is the only way in and out for his neighborhood of dozens.

“That’s the only way in and out,” Jacob Burgess said. “That’s kind of scary you know. I mean I’ve got a son who drives the truck and he’s 17-years-old so he could be pulled over, I wouldn’t know what could happen.”

Police are warning drivers if they’re being pulled over by a marked or unmarked car with blue lights, wave at the officer to acknowledge you see them, put on your hazards, and drive to a well-lit area.

Action News Jax Law & Safety Expert Dale Carson, with experience in law enforcement, said a department’s main concern is the suspect could hurt somebody.

In both reports, police said the man did not have a weapon on him.

Carson said if you suspect something is off, call 911 and tell the dispatcher where you are. You also always have the right to ask for a supervisor.

Anyone with information is asked to call Glynn County Police at 912-554-3645.

©2021 Cox Media Group

