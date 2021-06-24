Cancel
Spokane, WA

Dangerously hot: historic heatwave looking even more likely for next week – Kris

KXLY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably heard this old saying; “Summer in the Inland Northwest doesn’t start until AFTER the 4th of July”. June in Spokane was often cool, cloudy and at times, wet. So, it’s really tough to believe that we are on track to tie or possibly break the all-time record high temperature of 108° next week. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 70s, after all. Plus, we’re more than a month away from the hottest part of summer. Thursday will be more typical of a hot June day. The high will top out at 90°, which is 15 degrees above average. Expect partly sunny skies and a light breeze. The extreme heat will arrive over the weekend and persist well into next week.

www.kxly.com
