PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A man is pleading for the return of his father's ashes after he said they were stolen along with his boat and truck near Douglas Lake. David Lowrie said he and his son arrived at the lake for a junior fishing tournament, looking forward to spending some time on the water in Tennessee tradition. However, between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., he said someone stole their truck and boat.