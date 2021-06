When most consumers think about agriculture, traditional fields of row crops and livestock come to mind. Soil-based agriculture has governed food production for thousands of years. Today, nearly 40% of the total landmass of the Earth is committed to soil-based agriculture. Factor in the increase of human population and urban development, and arable land for soil-based agriculture is only going to decrease over time. Within the last decade, novel farming systems have become more prevalent. Many of these farming methods involve Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Let’s explore some unusual uses for rural land for agriculture production.