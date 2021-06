Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday once again and it’s time for episode of our favorite WWE brand. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and tonight we have all the fallout from NXT Takeover: In Your House! Ted DiBiase will present LA Knight with the Million Dollar Championship! Io Shirai will speak! The Grizzled Young Vets battle Ciampa and Thatcher in a tornado tag team match! And we have big changes coming from William Regal — it may just be me, but I may be hearing a Samoan Submission Machine about to turn on. There’s a lot set for tonight on so without further ado, let’s get right into it.