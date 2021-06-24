Ford's V10 Shelby Cobra Concept Heading to Auction

If you're looking for something special, Bring a Trailer rarely disappoints. You can find anything from a classic Toyota Land Cruiser to an insane Corvette Callaway SledgeHammer. Today's find is one that still makes the hairs on the back of our necks tingle, just by looking at it. Yes, we've covered the Lexus LFA countless times and always said how the automaker should get rid of its LC Coupe and just reinvent the supercar already, but with every passing year, that seems more and more unlikely. Next year, the car will be a decade old, so perhaps Toyota's luxury arm will make our fantasies a reality. Until then, however, this super low-mileage example is the closest you're gonna get to a brand new LFA.