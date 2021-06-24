Cancel
Buying Cars

Ford's V10 Shelby Cobra Concept Heading to Auction

By Lewin Day
thedrive
thedrive
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2004 concept car updated the classic Cobra design for the early aughts. The Shelby Cobra is a legendary thing, the brainchild of automotive legend Carroll Shelby. It came about by stuffing powerful Ford V8 engines in a chassis developed from the British AC Ace. These days, the Cobra is one of the most popular kit cars to replicate, as original examples trade for huge sums on the second-hand market. Of course, there is one particularly unique Cobra that stands alone—the Shelby Cobra Concept built by Ford in 2004, which is heading to Mecum Auctions at Monterey Car Week in August, according to CarScoops.

