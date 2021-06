All Elite Wrestling will make its official debut in New York City for a live Dynamite taping on Wednesday 9/22, AEW President Tony Khan announced this morning on WFAN Radio. AEW will debut that evening at the Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium in Flushing, NY, which opened in 1997 and has hosted the US Open for tennis. The venue fits over 23,000 for tennis (it is the largest tennis stadium in the world), so AEW should be able to hit a healthy crowd into the building live. The stadium has a retractable roof, so AEW will be able to run no matter the weather conditions.