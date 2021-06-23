Kenneth Jason “DAWG” Perry, 52, Noblesville, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 10, 1968 at Fort Benjamin Harrison, Ind. Everyone knew Jason as DAWG or J.P. Skate. He was the original J.P. Skates of Noblesville. Jason graduated from the Fireman Academy in Fishers and was a master fire fighter. He loved heavy metal music and was a die-hard 90s Miami Dolphins fan. Jason was very loyal to his friends and loved his motorcross clothing “Metal Mulisha.” “PopPop” loved spending time with his two granddaughters. He was passionate about his dog, Link.