HBO selects old Sullivan County jail as a film location

By Olivia Leach
mynews13.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old Sullivan County Jail will once again have people in it, but it won't house inmates. It'll have a Hollywood spotlight. In August, it'll be transformed into a film set for the new HBO series The White House Plumbers. It's a political thriller focusing on the people behind Watergate.

www.mynews13.com
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Movies
News Break
White House
Related
