Richard Allen Hanson
Richard Allen Hanson, 71, of Lansing lost his battle with cancer June 17, 2021. He passed away peacefully at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the United Methodist Church, Lansing with a visitation from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. before services at the church Thursday. Military Rites will be at the church. Rev. Sedar Shako and Deacon Roger Lunsmann will be the Officiants. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's children's hospital in Rich's name.