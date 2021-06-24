Cancel
Travel around the North Fork with these new locally inspired bonbons

By Felicia LaLomia
northforker.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ode to the North Fork bonbon box is a collaboration with Disset Chocolate and eight North Fork businesses (credit: Disset Chocolate). Imagine a chocolate that transports you to the caffeine-infused Aldo’s Coffee or the sweet floral field of Lavender by the Bay or the boozy tasting room of Lieb Cellars. Disset Chocolate has done just that. Their new Ode to the North Fork box takes you to eight different east end locations through beautifully decorated hand-crafted bonbons.

northforker.com
