Times are tough for hospitality staff right now, but it’s not every day a restaurant’s entire workforce throws in the towel at the same time.This is, however, allegedly what happened at one branch of McDonald’s where staff members spontaneously decided to quit.TikTok user @zoey.isback captured the moment on video, showing a handwritten note reading: “Everyone quit, we are closed.”The camera then pans around the abandoned fast food joint, as the caption reads: “When everyone quit unexpectedly at the same time.”The short clip racked up more than 10.5 million views in just two days, as fellow TikTokers voiced their support for...