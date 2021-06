Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continued making history on Tuesday by being named to his 17th consecutive All-NBA team. James earned Second Team honors — his third career Second Team nod and first since 2006-07. LeBron made the First Team every season from 2007-08 through 2019-20, with the lone exception of 2018-19. That season, his first season in Los Angeles, James had to settle for Third Team due to a lingering groin injury that limited him to 55 games as the Lakers missed the playoffs.