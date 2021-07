OPEC+ allies were locked in a tense diplomatic standoff on Friday after a dispute that threatens to send oil prices sharply higher. As of early afternoon in London, the group had failed to find a way out of the impasse, with both sides entrenched in their demands, delegates said. If the negotiations fail, the fallback position is that there will be no increase in output, one of them said. That would squeeze an already tight market, risking a further inflationary price spike.