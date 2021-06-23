Ecosystem Based Management Of Bottomland Hardwoods
Ecosystem Based Management Of Bottomland Hardwoods. This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. On this episode, Joe and Clint talk with wetlands biologist, expert, researcher, and writer Jody Pagan. Jody goes through the intricate and fascinating world of bottomland hardwoods and the tools, team, and planning needed to manage this resource. Plus, he shares the best way to work with wetland specialists and researchers.greatdaysoutdoors.com