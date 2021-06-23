Ecosystem Based Management Of Bottomland Hardwoods

As we begin the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, we are doing our part to help restore our creek and meadow habitats at Chatfield Farms and work to develop better practices for restoration. Our riparian restoration project started in 2016. Onsite beavers are restoring part of the property and we are mimicking their work on areas where they aren’t active. We have successfully restored three historical oxbows (creek meanders) to their original flow and have seen ducks and other waterfowl taking advantage of this expanded habitat. We have planted 2,725 willow stakes throughout the creek restoration area. We continue to conduct annual monitoring along the creek to track the progress of this project.