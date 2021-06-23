Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ecosystem Based Management Of Bottomland Hardwoods

By Joe Baya
greatdaysoutdoors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEcosystem Based Management Of Bottomland Hardwoods. This is Huntin’ Land, the podcast for landowners and land hunters. If you like to stay up to date on hunting tactics, land management, land values, and land market dynamics, this is the podcast for you. On this episode, Joe and Clint talk with wetlands biologist, expert, researcher, and writer Jody Pagan. Jody goes through the intricate and fascinating world of bottomland hardwoods and the tools, team, and planning needed to manage this resource. Plus, he shares the best way to work with wetland specialists and researchers.

greatdaysoutdoors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Management#Resource Management#Bottomland Hardwoods#Landowners#National Land Realty#Tune#Uscg#The Huntin Land Podcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Science
Related
EnvironmentUSDA.gov (press release)

Agency scientists believe picking our battles is the key to living with wildfire

Not all fires are bad. In fact, fire is a natural part of many landscapes. Wildfire can play an important role in forest health by clearing out dead trees, leaf litter, and competing vegetation from the forest floor so that new plants can grow. By removing weak or diseased trees, fire also leaves more space, light, water, and nutrients and for these stronger remaining trees to grow. Healthy forests are better able to survive future fires, droughts, disease, and other stressors.
AgricultureBlack Hills Pioneer

Drought causing saltwater to increase in stock ponds

BELLE FOURCHE — Worsening drought conditions are already hampering livestock producers with low growth of grass for feed, a growing number of insects, and now it is showing another concern for ranchers – rising salinity levels in stock ponds. Faculty and students at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology...
Lifestylebizjournals

Haena State Park to shift to community-based management structure

The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources has approved a community-based management structure for Haena State Park on Kauai. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced last week that the board granted a one-year revocable permit to Hui Makaainana o Makana to oversee and manage the park’s reservation system. Per the agreement, Hui Makaainana o Makana, a Kauai-based nonprofit that aims to protect natural and cultural resources, will be responsible for collecting parking and entry fees, and managing the shuttle service and landscape.
Sciencethe University of Delaware

Pyrogenic carbon

In about 500 B.C., indigenous people in the Amazon began using pyrogenic carbon to increase soil fertility in nutrient-poor jungle soils. Pyrogenic carbon is the material produced by burning biomass — trees, plants and animal waste — with limited oxygen. Pyrogenic carbon is produced globally at a rate of more than 100 million tons per year through wildfires, deforestation, volcanic lava and fossil fuel combustion.
New Brunswick, NJsciencecodex.com

Researchers create better method to predict offshore wind power

New Brunswick, N.J. (June 28, 2021) - Rutgers researchers have developed a machine learning model using a physics-based simulator and real-world meteorological data to better predict offshore wind power. The findings appear in the journal Applied Energy. Offshore wind is rapidly maturing into a major source of renewable energy worldwide...
beef2live.com

Managing Heat Stress in Feedlot Cattle

During a heat stress incident in southwest Iowa on July 11 and 12, 1995, an estimated 3,500-4,000 cattle died of heat stress. A deadly combination of temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, 50% relative humidity and no wind or cloud cover centered over the region. In the Midwest, deadly combinations such as this one are usually short lived but can occur any time from June to August.
Industrybotanicgardens.org

Supporting the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

As we begin the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, we are doing our part to help restore our creek and meadow habitats at Chatfield Farms and work to develop better practices for restoration. Our riparian restoration project started in 2016. Onsite beavers are restoring part of the property and we are mimicking their work on areas where they aren’t active. We have successfully restored three historical oxbows (creek meanders) to their original flow and have seen ducks and other waterfowl taking advantage of this expanded habitat. We have planted 2,725 willow stakes throughout the creek restoration area. We continue to conduct annual monitoring along the creek to track the progress of this project.
AgriculturePhys.org

Space, exercise may be critical to drylot beef heifer reproduction

Space and exercise could be almost as important as food and water to the successful development of beef heifers raised in drylots, and quantifying that importance is the aim of a planned study by a Texas A&M University Department of Animal Science researcher in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
BusinessStamford Advocate

New Field Sales Manager Joins DB Roberts to Support Expanding Customer Base in Midwest

WILMINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. DB Roberts, a leading specialty fastener and hardware distributor, welcomes new Field Sales Manager, Jim Antinozzi, to the team. In his new role at DB Roberts, Jim will support Field Sales Reps and customer accounts in and surrounding the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania, along with some of DB Roberts’ Canadian customers.
Sciencegloballandscapesforum.org

Ecosystem-Based Adaptation: Question-Based Guidance for Assessing Effectiveness

This booklet sets out guidance for assessing the effectiveness of an ecosystem-based approach to climate change adaptation. It describes a process, based around asking a detailed set of questions, that can be used by project managers and researchers to shape project design, assess the progress of an ongoing project or draw conclusions about the effectiveness of a project that has ended.
Idaho StatePost Register

Soil, water and underwear: Idaho farmers learn how to keep soil healthy

BUHL — Holding a dirty pair of men’s underwear might not seem like a part of a discussion on soil health. But that’s what University of Idaho Nutrient and Waste Management Extension Specialist Linda Schott did anyway Tuesday. To test soil microbial activity, Schott planted pure cotton underwear in different...
ElectronicsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Spies on the Side of Your House: Smart Meters

Chances are that you have several smart meters attached to your home. One might be a smart electricity meter, another might be a smart gas meter, and a third might be a smart water meter. Besides homes, smart meters also monitor consumption in commercial and industrial facilities. According to the...
AgricultureNewswise

Tile Drainage Impacts Yield and Nitrogen

Newswise — June 30, 2021 - As most kids know, a big pile of mud can be a load of fun. But not for farmers. Muddy fields mean too much water. And too much water means crops might not grow well. Farmers often install underground drains, called tile drains, in...
AgricultureThe Nature Conservancy

Aquaculture Adds Value to Habitat

Bivalve and seaweed farming systems result in measurable increases in fish and invertebrate abundance and diversity, new research from The Nature Conservancy, University of New England, University of Melbourne, and the University of Adelaide finds. The Gist. In the first comprehensive global review of studies quantifying the habitat benefits of...
Marketsaithority.com

Medikabazaar patents VIZI, a one-of-its-kind intelligent AI/ML-based Inventory Management

Medikabazaar, India’s number one online B2B platform for supply of medical consumables, pharma products and medical equipment, announced that VIZI, it’s AI and ML-powered hospital inventory management and forecasting software application, has been granted a national patent for System and Method for Inventory Management in Hospitals. The grant of the Patent is a testament to Medikabazaar’s success in identifying emerging technology opportunities and its strength in innovative research and technology to leverage these opportunities to benefit healthcare organisations.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Researchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Newellton, LAlsuagcenter.com

Field day highlights grant-funded conservation research

(06/30/21) NEWELLTON, La. — Researchers discussed sustainability, farmland conservation and better water quality at the Cotton and Grain Field Day held at Somerset Plantation in Tensas Parish on June 24. Attendees took part in unique learning opportunities and hands-on demonstrations that highlighted the benefits of the best management practices that LSU AgCenter researchers are studying as part of a $1.4 million grant from the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation.
Politicswfdd.org

Deadline Looms For Eligible Families Seeking One-Time $335 Payment From State

July 1 is the last day for families with children under the age of 17 to apply for a one-time $335 payment from the state. State lawmakers established the Extra Credit Grant program in 2020 using money from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund. It was meant to help qualifying families with children by providing financial assistance with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the pandemic.