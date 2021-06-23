Cancel
PHOTOS: Inside a Royal Palace Turned Luxury Hotel in Historic Budapest

By Zac Thompson
frommers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA onetime royal palace situated near the Danube River in Budapest has been turned into a swanky hotel. The 130-room Matild Palace, the latest outpost in Marriott International's Luxury Collection, occupies one of two matching neo-Baroque buildings commissioned around the turn of the 20th century by Archduchess of Austria Maria Klotild, Princess of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

www.frommers.com
Wolfgang Puck
