Police: Avon officer deployed stun gun to take down alleged car thief who pulled gun during chase
AVON, Indiana — An Avon police officer arrested an alleged car thief who pulled a gun after fleeing a traffic stop. Avon Police Ofc. Kevin Roach reportedly spotted the suspected stolen vehicle near Dick's Sporting Goods Tuesday and attempted a traffic stop. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Timothy Wagers, ran away from the car, leaving a female passenger behind.www.wthr.com