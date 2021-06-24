Cancel
Avon, IN

Police: Avon officer deployed stun gun to take down alleged car thief who pulled gun during chase

Posted by 
WTHR
WTHR
 5 days ago
AVON, Indiana — An Avon police officer arrested an alleged car thief who pulled a gun after fleeing a traffic stop. Avon Police Ofc. Kevin Roach reportedly spotted the suspected stolen vehicle near Dick's Sporting Goods Tuesday and attempted a traffic stop. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Timothy Wagers, ran away from the car, leaving a female passenger behind.

