Five Upcoming Events in Desert Foothills Library June-July

PHOENIX, AZ — The Desert Foothill Library has a mission to enrich the Desert Foothills community by promoting literacy and advancing knowledge through library resources and programs.

Look for the programs that might suit you here on the following list:

1. The Healing Pathway

Healing Pathway is a monthly support group that takes place every second and fourth Monday. Hospice of the West and Judy Peters is the facilitator for this support group.

Join the Healing Pathway and its journey that will guide you to find the new normal as you process through your grief journey.

RSVP at https://dfla.org/events/the-healing-pathway-after-the-loss-of-a-spouse-or-partner-support-group-3-2021-06-28/ and join their healing process.

2. Craft’n’Chat

Do you like knitting, making crochet and macramé? Join Craft’n’Chat with other local enthusiasts in this weekly program from 1 PM to 3 PM. Meet new people while developing a new skill.

The program is free for anyone to join. Register online via https://dfla.org/events/craft-n-chat-4-2021-06-07-2021-06-14-3/.

3. No Place Like Home Toddler Storytime

Bring your toddler to a storytime program and learn about animals and their habitats with interactive storytelling to keep the toddlers intrigued.

Join for free. Visit https://dfla.org/events/no-place-like-home-toddler-storytime/ to register.

4. Land of Ladybugs Storytime

Bring your kids to join the library for storytime. The story will be about ladybugs, where they live, what they eat, and their roles in the ecosystem. Your kid will even get a ladybug mask to bring home.

To register, visit https://dfla.org/events/land-of-ladybugs-storytime/.

5. Writers Connection

Join Dan Baldwin as he covers the techniques, traps, and rewards of ghostwriting, which ties in nicely with his latest and upcoming paranormal non-fiction work. Learn about Ghostwriting and Ghost Writing with Baldwin to help you create compelling stories.

Register at https://dfla.org/events/writers-connection-2-2019-06-07-2019-07-05-2-2019-09-06-2020-05-01-2020-06-05-2021-07-02/

