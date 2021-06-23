Our Readers Write

Last year, I suggested that those that favor moving the Confederate monument from the court square should organize a fundraiser, as it is expensive to move a monument of that size. With the exception of Ken Wolf, there has been no response from those who seek its removal other than to complain that the monument still stands. Several of them who complained are people of means who could afford to be generous in a fundraiser. So I would like to know what would these people cut from the county budget to pay for its removal. Road fund? Sheriff’s department? Someone has to pay for this.