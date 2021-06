Science has been an academic subject area that has fascinated Huntington High School students since the earliest days of classroom education in the community. Ever since 48 leading citizens joined together in 1793 and pledged the funds needed to erect a school building devoted to providing the young people of the community with a classical high school education, Huntington has been on the cutting edge of classroom instruction and has been sending its graduates to the top colleges and universities in the country and into every possible career field.