The Evansville Otters suffered a walk-off loss at the hands of the Southern Illinois Miners Saturday night, as the Miners eked out a 3-2 victory to even the series. The Otters would have to come from behind to eventually tie the game after the Miners took an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, after an RBI groundout from Gianfranco Wawoe and a follow-up, two-out RBI single from Nolan Earley off of Otters starter Ryan O’Reilly. Both runs were unearned, as the inning began with a fielding error at short.