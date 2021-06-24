Cancel
MLB

Rob Manfred believes MLB's enforcement on sticky substances has 'gone very well'

By John Healy
670 The Score
670 The Score
 5 days ago

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred believes the league’s newfound enforcement of inspecting pitchers for sticky substances has gone “very well” two days in.

670 The Score

670 The Score

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

