Luzerne County, PA

The Weekender is back, baby!

By Patrick Kernan
 12 days ago
After a long break during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Times Leader Media Group is excited to say the Weekender is back.

That’s right: one of the area’s longest-running arts and entertainment magazines will be hitting the racks again this week, after going on hiatus early in 2020.

Now a monthly publication, the Weekender will still be dedicated to answering the age-old question: “What am I going to do this weekend?”

With a variety of coverage of local artists, events you can check out and columns written by local movers-and-shakers, the Weekender surely has something for everyone.

You can find it at distribution locations around Luzerne County, which you can find at https://theweekender.com/locations .

It’s good to be back!

