Rain Didn’t Dampen Birmingham’s Juneteenth Festivities

It rained most of Saturday, June 19 but that didn’t dampen the Juneteenth festivities in Birmingham’s Linn Park or around the metro area. Hundreds came out to observe Juneteenth, the oldest known African American celebration of emancipation in the nation. It celebrates freedom and the official end of slavery. In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed slaves from Confederate states. Two years passed before Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865 announcing to more than a quarter-million enslaved men and women that slavery had been abolished.