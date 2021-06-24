State statute will require USD 253 to exceed revenue neutral rate for 2022 fiscal year

Due to state statutes, the USD 253 Board of Education will have no decision except to exceed the revenue-neutral rate for the coming fiscal year. That was the report from USD 253 Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib during the board’s recent meeting Wednesday. The reason being is that the district is bound by state statute — KSA 725142 — to levy 20 mills each year which goes directly to the state and is later returned to school districts as state aid.