Howard & The White Boys Concert

LOCATION: Good Tymes Shelter, Sycamore Park District Sports Complex (North end of Airport Rd) Presented in partnership with the Sycamore Park District:. Chicago, a city steeped in blues history, is where Howard and the White Boys have honed their chops since their inception in 1988. Howard and the White Boys have been on several major tours with Buddy Guy, and have even performed with some of the biggest names in blues: Koko Taylor, Otis Rush, Albert King, Junior Wells, Lonnie Brooks, Luther Allison, Bo Diddley, and Chuck Berry.