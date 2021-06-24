Cancel
2021 MBAs To Watch: Prateek Sinha, University of Virginia (Darden)

By Jeff Schmitt
Poets and Quants
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Committed to making the world better through compassion and curiosity.”. Fun fact about yourself: When I was younger, the Jurassic Park movies inspired me to want to grow up to be a dinosaur (I still wish I could be a T-Rex). Undergraduate School and Degree: National University of Singapore –...

poetsandquants.com
Morgantown, WVHuron Daily Tribune

West Virginia University plans to fully open campuses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University plans to fully open its campuses this fall due to recent drops in COVID-19 cases across the country. In a news release Tuesday, the university cited state figures showing the number of active coronavirus cases statewide had dropped 57% in the past month. The university also said more than 52% of West Virginians above age 12 had received at least one vaccine dose.
Richmond, VAvuu.edu

Virginia Union University Launching Smart Campus

VUU will provide first-year students with a bundle including iPad Air, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro. RICHMOND, VA – Virginia Union University, a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) is thrilled to announce this transformative initiative, which will create a culture of innovation by providing first-year students with a technology bundle of multiple Apple products to support their success on campus. The new initiative, Mobile Learning, Mobile Life will provide incoming first-year students with iPad Air, Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Watch, and AirPods Pro to support students’ education and campus life at VUU. This initiative demonstrates the importance VUU places on providing the most successful university experience for students, and preparing them for the digital lifestyle and workplace requirements of the future.
Arizona StatePoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Jatin Kapur, Arizona State (W. P. Carey)

Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. “Results oriented, perpetual learner, resourceful, and a loving husband (as described by my wife).”. Fun fact about yourself: I am a fan of heavy metal and during my undergraduate studies, I grew my hair very long (longer than most of the girls in my class). While working in the lab once, my professor grabbed my hair and tied a wire around so that my hair don’t fall on my face.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Tomas Jauregui, Cambridge Judge

UCLA Extension – Certificate (with distinction) in Business & Management of Entertainment. Universidad de San Andrés – Bachelor of Business Management. Where was the last place you worked before enrolling in business school? Endeavor Argentina – Senior Associate. Endeavor is a global non-profit selecting, supporting, and multiplying the impact of high impact entrepreneurs and their businesses.
RetailPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Raluca Georgescu, CEIBS

CEIBS (China Europe International Business School) “Born in Romania, raised in Spain, moved to China to work in fashion retail.”. Fun fact about yourself: I financed my university studies with a fashion modeling career that I left behind when I joined Deloitte as a financial auditor. Undergraduate School and Degree:...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Gráinne Dunne. Boston College (Carroll)

“Loyal and pragmatic with an adventurous spirit.”. Fun fact about yourself: I am on a mission to visit all 63 US National Parks. I have visited 10 since I have moved to the US. Undergraduate School and Degree:. Trinity College Dublin, Bachelors of Science (Pharmacy) Royal College of Surgeons, Masters...
Collegesmactech.com

Virginia Union University announces partnership/initiative with Apple

Virginia Union University, a Historically Black College/University (HBCU), has announced a partnership/initiative with Apple. It’s designed to “create a culture of innovation by providing first-year students with a technology bundle of multiple Apple products to support their success on campus.”. The new initiative, Mobile Learning, Mobile Life will provide incoming...
EducationPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Naomi Geita, INSEAD

“I am resilient, driven, a bit too self-aware, and honest to a fault.”. Fun fact about yourself: I am the youngest but the tallest member of my nuclear family. When people meet my family, I sometimes tell them that I was switched at birth. They always believe me. Undergraduate School...
San Diego, CAPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Angela Wan, UC San Diego (Rady)

“I’m happiest when there’s a view, a cup of tea in my hand and complete silence.”. Fun fact about yourself: I’m a huge dog lover and got to raise and train a service dog! He’s now a medical alert dog for a girl with epilepsy. Undergraduate School and Degree: University...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Matthew Manriquez, Rice University (Jones)

“Seeking a positive difference everywhere I go, never too busy to help those in need.”. Fun fact about yourself: Houston runs deep in my veins. I am a 5th generation Houstonian on both sides of my family!. Undergraduate School and Degree: United States Military Academy at West Point; Bachelor of...
CollegesPoets and Quants

The Best MBA Essay Advice For Stanford, Columbia & Berkeley

When it comes to the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) MBA essays, brevity is key. The GSB, which ranks #1 in P&Q’s Top Business Schools ranking, requires applicants to respond to two essays—both in under 1,050 words. mbaMission, an MBA admissions consulting firm, recently offered insight into Stanford GSB’s essays and what applicants should highlight in each.
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Mariana Martins, Stanford GSB

“Passionate traveler and dancer, with a never-ending curiosity and desire to face new challenges.”. Fun fact about yourself: Growing up, my sisters, my cousin and I did a musical / dance performance for the whole family every Christmas night. Undergraduate School and Degree: BSc in Economics from Nova School of...
CollegesPosted by
VISTA.Today

DeSales University Launching Exciting New Accelerated MBA Program

DeSales University is giving recent college graduates and business professionals looking to change careers the chance to earn a Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) in just one year. The University launched a new accelerated online MBA program last year. Students with a business-related undergraduate degree can complete the program in...
Collegesduke.edu

Pandemic-Related Information for Graduate School Students

Click each header below to expand that section. [6/29/21] Duke announced protocols for the start of the fall 2021 semester, addressing vaccinations, testing, symptom monitoring, masking, and social distancing. [6/15/21] All Duke staff, faculty and students can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost, either by scheduling an appointment at...
Melbourne, FLfit.edu

Florida Tech College of Business Successfully Renews Accreditation

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education (IACBE), the leading outcomes-based, professional accreditation agency for business education at universities. The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and...
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Roderick Milligan, Dartmouth (Tuck)

“An optimist that sees the best in people and their ability to transcend challenging situations.”. Fun fact about yourself: Based on 23andMe, I share an ancient paternal lineage with Pharaoh Ramesses III. Of course, I had a big head for a year; ask my wife. Undergraduate School and Degree: B.S.,...
Elizabethtown, PAetown.edu

Elizabethtown College Launches School of Graduate and Professional Studies

The new School replaces its School of Continuing and Professional Studies to optimize high-demand, relevant degrees, certificates, and micro-credentials. Recently, Elizabethtown College launched the School of Graduate and Professional Studies (SGPS). SGPS, formerly known as the School of Continuing and Professional Studies since 1951, offers transformative graduate and online programs as well as micro-credentials across a variety of flexible formats. The School is staying grounded in its over a century of Elizabethtown College excellence combined with the access and flexibility lifelong learners demand.
Pittsburgh, PAchatham.edu

Chatham University Named a College of Distinction (Again)

Chatham University has once again been honored as a College of Distinction for its individualized and engaging education. In addition, Chatham was also honored for its undergraduate programs in Business and Education, the services provided by its Office of Career Development, and its commitment to Equity and Inclusion. This award...
El Paso, TXutep.edu

UTEP College of Business Administration Professor Wins Award for Responsible Research in Management

Fernanda Wagstaff, Ph.D., a faculty member in The University of Texas at El Paso College of Business Administration, was part of a research team selected as a winner of the 2021 Award for Responsible Research in Management, a prize co-sponsored by the Fellows of the Academy of Management and the Community for Responsible Research in Business and Management awarded for research that addresses major world challenges with potential to lead to major societal impact.
Cambridge, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Oğuzhan Karakaş is Senior Lecturer in Finance at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School. This post is based on a recent paper authored by Mr. Karakas; Richard B. Evans, Associate Professor of Business Administration and Donald McLean Wilkinson Research Chair in Business Administration at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business; Rabih Moussawi, Associate Professor of Finance & Real Estate at Villanova School of Business; and Michael Young, Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Missouri Robert Trulaske, Sr. College of Business.