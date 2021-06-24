Mountaineers manager ready for the long haul

How far did the farthest home run in Major League Baseball history fly? It’s a simple question with a muddied answer. The more you dig, the dirtier it gets. More interesting perhaps is the question of how far could a dinger possibly go? The man with the best chance of answering that inquiry is Alan Nathan. The University of Illinois professor of physics has spent years researching the collision between the bat and ball and the aerodynamics of a baseball in flight — the two main parts of the recipe in figuring out how far a ball can fly.