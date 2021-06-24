Mountaineers manager ready for the long haul

HP Umpire Phil Cuzzi ejected Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago (foreign substance) in the bottom of the 5th inning of the #Mariners-#WhiteSox game. With one out and two on, Santiago walked White Sox batter Luis Gonzalez, after which manager Scott Servais made a pitching change. As Santiago walked off the field, pursuant to MLB's circa 6/21/21 foreign substance enforcement protocols, the umpires inspected, amongst others, Santiago's hat and glove, with the umpires locating an illegal substance on Santiago's glove, Cuzzi ejecting Santiago pursuant to Official Baseball Rule 6.02(c) regarding foreign substances. At the time of the ejection, the game was tied, 1-1. The Mariners ultimately won the contest, 3-2.