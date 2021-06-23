Have 'Dessert and Dialogue' this Saturday at W.G. Smith Building
The Henry County EXPO Center is hosting speaker Carolyn Morris at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, June 26, at the Smith Auditorium in Memorial Park. Morris is CEO of Orange Soul, Inc., a communication expert, life coach and travel connoisseur. She studied communications at Utah State University and received her Master’s of Strategic Communication at Westminster. She is passionate about authentic connection and believes that all relationships, whether professional or personal, are created, maintained, or destroyed by communication. Morris The speaker comes highly recommended.www.thecouriertimes.com