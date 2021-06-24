Cancel
Prep basketball: Unconventional postseason tournaments provide opportunity for local teams

By Jarrid Denney
Corvallis Gazette-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may be coming a few months late, but the Oregon prep basketball scene is experiencing its version of March Madness this week. With the regular season having come to a close, many teams around the Mid-Valley are participating in postseason tournaments. These are not Oregon School Activities Association sanctioned events, but there is still plenty on the line for the participating teams.

