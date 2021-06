Iowa State football is officially back on campus and ready to continue its offseason preparations for the 2021 season. The upcoming season is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated years in program history. Iowa State is coming off of a win in Fiesta Bowl and a trip to the Big 12 title game a year ago and returns the majority of its talent from the 2020 team. Iowa State will look to compete for another Big 12 title this winter but will have to put together another quality campaign in Big 12 play to make it there.